'There's nothing else that matters to me right now': Father of Gabby Petito asks for help bringing her home

NORTH PORT, Fla. — During a press conference on Thursday, the father of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito called on everyone for their help in bringing her home safe.

"What I need from everybody here is help cause the goal is still not met, and that goal is to bring Gabby home safe," Joseph Petito said. "Whatever you can do to make sure my daughter comes home, I'm asking for that help. There's nothing else that matters to me right now."

Petito's father called on help from everyone including the parents, family and friends of his daughter's boyfriend Brian Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in her disappearance on Wednesday.

"I'm asking for help from everyone here, I'm asking for help from everyone at home, I'm asking for help from the parents of Brian and I'm asking for help of the family members and friends of the Laundrie family as well," Joseph Petito said. "There is a tip line that you can call anonymously."

That tip line is 1-800-CALL-FBI.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



As the country continues looking for Petito, newly released body camera footage shows she was mentally struggling during an encounter with police in Utah.

Police in Moab City released the body camera video that shows a critical point in the timeline of the case.

In the video, we see her extremely upset, crying uncontrollably, as officers question her about an argument between her and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, that a witness called in.

Petito and Laundrie, took off from their home here in North Port heading west on a cross-country road trip.

Petito documented much of the trip on her social media for her newly found blogging career. The couple traveled through Utah and up to Wyoming, where authorities say Petitio was last seen at Grand Teton National Park.

In her videos, she appears happy, on an adventure, but the body cam footage shows a different version of the trip.

ABC obtained body camera footage from The Moab City Police Department when they responded to a call on August 12 near Arches National Park in Utah.

A witness had called police and reported the couple fighting.

In the video, Petito and Laundrie both admit to arguing all morning and that Petito had slapped him. You can see visible scratches on his face, but both say neither intended to harm one another.

Petito tells officers that she suffers from anxiety and OCD and was having a rough day.

After more than an hour of questioning, officers concluded it was a mental-emotional break, rather than a domestic assault and no charges were filed.

However, Wednesday, North Port Police named Laundrie a person of interest and said he is refusing to talk to them.

Laundrie’s family attorney tells us that’s because he's advised him not to speak.

Thursday morning, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison told ABC, “Two people went on a trip and one person returned and that one person is not talking to us. All of our information is being directed through the attorney and he’s got all the answers. My number one question is -- where’s Gabby?”

Petito's family says she never goes this long without some sort of contact.

“She would go off the grid out there doing her stuff, exploring the different areas, so it wasn't uncommon for her to go off for a few days at a time, but she would always make her way back to someplace she could get on to a wifi connection, upload to an Instagram, make phone calls…” Petito's step-father Jim Schmidt said, “If there was something wrong, she would have contacted us.”

They are asking the country, between Wyoming and Florida, to help search for her.

Chief Garrison said that they don’t have a crime as of now, so they aren’t searching Laundrie’s home.

The attorney representing the Laundrie family released the following statement on Wednesday.

"Many people are wondering why Mr. Laundrie would not make a statement or speak with law enforcement in the face of Ms. Petito's absence. In my experience, intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this and the warning that 'any statement made will be used against use' is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito's disappearance. As such, on the advice of counsel Mr. Laundrie is not speaking on this matter.



I have been informed that the North Port, Florida police have named Brian Laundrie as a 'person of interest' in this matter. This formality has not really changed the circumstanced of Mr. Laundrie being the focus and attention of law enforcement and Mr. Laundrie will continue to remain silent on the advice of counsel."

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.