Police name boyfriend person of interest in disappearance of Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police named the boyfriend of a missing 22-year-old as a person of interest on Wednesday. Police describe the case as a "complex and far-reaching" situation.

Gabby Petito, 22, was reported missing by her family on September 11. They said they last heard from her on August 25 and prior to that, Petito was believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Police said her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who she was traveling with, is now a person of interest in her disappearance.

Petito, originally from New York, has been living in North Port with Laundrie and his parents, according to police. Police said Laundrie returned to Florida on September 1 with Petito's white 2012 Ford Transit van that the couple was traveling in.

Police said Laundrie has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators. They added that he has not provided any helpful details.

Police said they have no information at this time that any crime has occurred in North Port.

Police said the van has been recovered and fully processed for evidence. They have not, at this time, released information on if anything was recovered from the van.

Petito is white, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.”

A spokesperson for Petito's family released the following statement on Wednesday, urging Laundrie to come forward and provide information.

"Everyday the search for Gabby continues the Schmidt and Petito family becomes more desperate. They are frantically searching for answers and information in their daughter’s disappearance while Brian sits in the comfort of his home.



Brian claims he wants to sit in the background while we search for Gabby in the wilderness of the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks.



Brian left Gabby in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home. In his home!



Brian, how could you do this to Gabby? You selfishly remain silent while Gabby is all alone in the wilderness.



Brian, your silence is reprehensible! We beg you to do the right thing and help us bring Gabby home.



Brian, whatever happened in Wyoming, happened. The only thing you can control is what you do now. Tell us where Gabby is.



You tarnish your love for her with your silence."

An attorney representing the Laundrie family released the following statement on Tuesday.

“This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family. It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.



On behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family. On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips on the case, 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324). Police said so far they've received hundreds of tips that are currently being vetted.

The department asked if anyone has seen the van photographed or has information that might be helpful to contact them.

“As a father, I can imagine the pain and suffering Gabby’s family is going through. We are pleading with anyone, including Brian, to share information with us on her whereabouts in the past few weeks. The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation. The answers will eventually come out. We will help find Gabby and we will help find anyone who may be involved in her disappearance,” says North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

The case involves several different law enforcement agencies with North Port Police as the primary investigating agency in partnership with the FBI.

Police are also investigating reports that Petito's Instagram account has been taken down. At the time of this publication, the page appeared to still be active.