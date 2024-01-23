Teen boy airlifted to hospital after Sarasota shooting
Prev
Next
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area near a mall parking area where two Baltimore city police officers were shot and a suspect was killed as a U.S. Marshals’ task force served a warrant, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. The police officers were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, county police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said.( (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 11:42:03-05
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage boy was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Sarasota Monday evening.
The Sarasota Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1600 block of 29th Street around 6:15 p.m. The victim was airlifted to All Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing and details are currently limited, they added.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Sarasota PD's Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.