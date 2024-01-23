Teen boy airlifted to hospital after Sarasota shooting

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenage boy was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Sarasota Monday evening.

The Sarasota Police Department said the shooting happened on the 1600 block of 29th Street around 6:15 p.m. The victim was airlifted to All Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and details are currently limited, they added.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Sarasota PD's Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.