'Summer Circus Spectacular' at the Ringling in Sarasota is Big Top fun at its best

SARASOTA, Fla. — The "Summer Circus Spectacular" at the Ringling in Sarasota presents big-time Big Top talent on an intimate stage.

A collaboration between the Ringling and the Circus Arts Conservatory of Sarasota, this unique show features many of the world's top acrobats, contortionists, and jugglers.

The show takes place in the Historic Asolo Theater, just inside the Ringling's Visitors Center.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for kids.

The ticket includes free admission to the circus museum on the Ringling campus.

Shows run through August 17.

For tickets, dates, and more on the "Summer Circus Spectacular," go here.