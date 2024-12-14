Shooting in Venice sends victim to hospital: SCSO

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — One person was hospitalized in a Venice shooting on Friday, authorities said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating the shooting which occurred in the area of Fallow Road and East Baffin Drive at about 11 p.m. in Venice.

One victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A person of interest is in custody, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

No other information was available.

The agency’s Criminal Investigation division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigation division at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppers.com.

More information may be provided later, officials said.