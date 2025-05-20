Several people hospitalized following car crash and fire in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says troopers responded to a car crash and fire on Fruitville Road at the intersection of Paramount Drive around 9 p.m. Monday.

Troopers with the FHP, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), and the Sarasota County Fire Department say there were no fatalities. However, many people involved were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say Eastbound at Paramount Drive, Fruitville Road will be closed entirely while this crash and fire are investigated, and the roadway is cleared.