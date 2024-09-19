School bus driver in North Port found ammunition on bus, prompting lockdown: North Port Police

NORTH PORT, Fla — A North Port school bus driver discovered ammunition on their bus. According to North Port Police, the bus driver located the ammunition on the school bus after the driver dropped off students at the Imagine School on Thursday.

The school was placed on lockdown while students were questioned, and the bus was searched.

North Port Police lifted the lockdown at the school around 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with abcactionnews.com for updates.