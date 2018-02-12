Former Massage Envy employee charged with battery after inappropriately touching clients

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Massage Envy employee was arrested for battery after it was discovered he was inappropriately touching at least two clients against their will.

Ruslan Grushco, 44, was an employee at the Massage Envy at 1279 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

The first victim said Grushco told her he had low vision and was legally blind. She also advised detectives that during her 90-minute session, Grushco lifted the sheet higher than normal and placed his hands in areas she is not normally accustomed to during the massage session.

During the session, the woman says he continued to touch her inappropriately and she asked him to talk. He reportedly asked if she was sure she wanted him to stop as he continued to touch her inappropriately.

She says at the end of the session, Grushco solicited the victim for her information to become a private client.

Grushco is no longer employed by Massage Envy because he solicited clients during his employment, which is against their policy.

Statements were gathered from former instructors, clients and co-workers who also talked about inappropriate and unprofessional conduct involving Grushco.

On Monday, another victim came forward and Grushco was arrested again on an additional battery charge.

Detectives believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-364-7327 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

To file a complaint against a healthcare practitioner or establishment in Florida, click here.