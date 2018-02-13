Sarasota, Fla. — Sarasota Police arrested a 44-year-old former Message Envy massage therapist after at least two women say they were inappropriately touched by him.

Ruslan Grushco faces two battery charges.

"I realized if I say nothing, he just gets away with it and I've made myself completely powerless," said one of the victims who asked us not to identify her.

In August, she said she went to the Massage Envy on South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota for a 90-minute massage around 9 p.m.

"It was a Thursday night. I was definitely one of the last people in the building other than who was at the front desk," said the victim.

According to a police report, 44-year-old Ruslan Grushco asked if she wanted her abdomen massaged. The victim told police he would lift the sheet higher than normal then place his hands in areas not massaged during a normal session.

"There was no backup plan. There was no panic button. There was really nothing I could do then, decide to fight or run for it," said the victim.

According to a police report, she asked him to stop and at the end of the session Grushco asked her to become a private client of his.

Sarasota Police said at least one other woman claims Grushco touched her inappropriately at her home. The victim stated to police she met him at the Massage Envy and later made an appointment for an in-home massage.

"The reality in these situations is the more complaints there are...the more likely they are going to be taken seriously especially if there isn't any kind of physical or photographic evidence so your voice matters," said the victim.

Massage Envy LLC sent the following statement: