Sarasota teen, friends catch goliath grouper off Turtle Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota teen and a few of his closest friends have one huge story to tell, and it starts with how they caught a nearly 250-pound grouper.

“We were like, 'Oh my God, it’s a Goliath grouper,'” said Isaac Francis.

The Riverview High School junior and his friends were out on Turtle Beach trying to catch a shark when they caught the surprise grouper.

“We were all going crazy and screaming,” he said. “It was really exciting.”

His friends said he did all the work. According to Francis, he couldn’t have done it without them. He made sure he didn’t do the interview without them.

He started fishing when he was just a young boy. He’s caught hundreds of fish, but nothing compares to this for sure.

His proud dad posted pictures of the big catch on social media, which went viral.

“It reminded me of when he was young. He had that kind of enthusiasm like any of us do when we’re really excited about something,” said Stu Francis. “It was the catch of a lifetime for him.”

For those who might be worried about the grouper, Stu said the fish is safe.

“They let it rest after the big battle of getting it in. and it swam off strong,” he said.