Sarasota residents experience major flooding from Tropical Storm Debby

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Tropical Storm Debby left much of the Tampa Bay area cleaning up storm damage, especially in the neighborhoods surrounding Phillippi Creek in Sarasota.

Families say water from the creek got so high that it flooded the inside of their homes and damaged much of their furniture and appliances.

"It was a shock. We woke up at 6 in the morning, and my daughter was here, and she woke me up and was like, 'There's water, mom,'" said Nathalie Barr, who lives near Phillippi Creek.

"I put the recliner legs down and I put my foot down and said 'Oh my God, where did this water come from?'" said Linda Kirkpatrick, another resident.

Within a matter of hours, people who live near Phillippi Creek lost almost everything.

"Everything is ruined, I mean I have nothing left after all my lifetime," said Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick said she woke up Monday morning to inches of water, and within three hours, the flooding became dangerous.

"It rose rapidly, rapidly. I was up at 6 o'clock to an inch and left at 9 a.m. with four feet," said Kirkpatrick.

A boat had to rescue her.

"You know, I watch this stuff on TV from other places, and it never seems like it's going to happen to you, but it does," she said.

Nathalie Barr said the water was so high, she had to jump out of her windows to get out of her home.

"Yeah, it was pretty crazy. It was not fun. But we got out safe, so that's the good thing," said Barr.

Her family and friends were in town to help with a home renovation project, and during the flood the group lost not one, not two, but six cars.

"I've been crying off and on all day, but I have people here who are helping. I have to keep pushing. It is overwhelming," said Barr.

Many of the neighbors say they don't have flood insurance coverage.

"I had flood insurance, and I was told by my mortgage company that I no longer needed it, that FEMA had taken us out of the flood zone," said Kirkpatrick.

Neighbors said they've lived in the area for 30 years, and it's never flooded like this before.

"Something is wrong. Something isn't working properly because it's never done that. So yeah, I was scared, I was overwhelmed," said Barr.

County leaders said the water got so high because of the rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby. Officials said they are working to balance water levels around Phillippi Creek.

"I hope they come and help us out. I'm not just talking for me. I'm talking for everyone in the neighborhood. We need help," said Kirkpatrick.

Now, lawns are covered in damaged appliances and ruined furniture as families work to salvage what little they have left.

"It's like starting all over at 77 years old," said Kirkpatrick.

FEMA said residents need to report the storm damage to their local emergency management agency.

The county said water levels should be back to normal within the next 36 hours.