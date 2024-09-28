Sarasota County opens 4 points of distribution for those in need

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Four supply locations in Sarasota County will be open for community members on Sunday and Monday, September 29-30.
The following locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. or until supplies last:
- 1000 Glebe Lane, Siesta Key
- 100 S Casey Key Road, Nokomis
- 326 Nokomis Ave S., Venice
- 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood
The supplies being distributed include water, ice, sports drinks, tarps, flood buckets, non-perishable food items, and MREs.
