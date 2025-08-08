Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One-on-One with Sarasota County School District Superintendent Terry Connor

  • ABC Action News is helping families prepare for the first day of school.
  • School starts in Sarasota County on Monday, Aug. 11.
  • ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone sat down with Superintendent Terry Connor ahead of the first day of school.
  • LaGrone and Connor discussed the financial stress on schools and what it means for students, the population shift, as well as a bold new plan to put more students on a single campus.
  • You can see the full interview above.
