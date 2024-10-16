Watch Now
Sarasota Bradenton International airport set to reopen after Milton damaged roof

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
WFTS
The inside of the terminal at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Sarasota, Fla.
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport
SARASOTA, Fla. — Travelers looking to fly out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport have been out of luck since Hurricane Milton moved through the area. But their luck changes starting Wednesday.

The airport announced that repairs to the terminal roof due to damage from Hurricane Milton have been successfully completed, opening the door to the public.

The terminal's doors officially opened at 6 a.m. Wednesday and the first commercial flight out of the airport is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The airport said passengers should still check with their airlines for any schedule updates. More information on the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport can be found here.

