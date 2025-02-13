Police identify suspect involved in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 kids, injured mother

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department said they have identified a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two children dead and a mother injured on Monday.

According to police, the driver, an elderly woman from Sarasota, is cooperating with investigators as the case moves forward. Forensic testing will also be conducted on a white Lexus ES300, which was located on Wednesday, to confirm its involvement.

On Feb. 10, around 8:30 p.m., SPD said the Lexus hit a 2-year-old, 5-month-old, and their 29-year-old mother while they were crossing the road in the area of SR 683 and 7th Street.

Police said the driver was then seen going southbound on SR 683, making a U-turn near 5th Street, and then making an eastbound turn in the area of 7th Street.

All victims were taken to the hospital, but the children died from their injuries. The mother is still in critical condition and fighting for her life, according to police.

"We recognize the emotional toll this tragedy has taken on the victim’s family and the community," police said in a release. "The Sarasota Police Department asks for the public’s patience and respect for the family’s privacy during this difficult time as we continue our investigation. We remain committed to finding answers and bringing justice to those affected by this tragic event."

If you have any tips or information related to this investigation, contact the Sarasota Police Department.