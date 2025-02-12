Sarasota Police investigate hit-and-run crash that killed two small children and injured mother

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police are looking for the person who hit and killed two small children and injured a woman in a traffic crash on 301 Monday.

The Sarasota Police Department said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of SR 683 (North Washington/301) and 7th Street.

SPD believes a vehicle described as a white 2013 to 2018 Lexus ES300 plowed into two small children (2 and 6 months) and a 29-year-old woman walking across the road.

The two children died as a result of their injuries. The 29-year-old mother is in critical condition at the hospital and is fighting for her life, according to police.

SPD said they are still searching for the vehicle. Police said the driver was last seen going southbound on SR 683, making a U-turn near 5th Street, and then making an eastbound turn in the area of 7th Street.

Sarasota Police Department

The vehicle, believed to be a Lexus ES300, may have damage to the right front quarter panel and windshield.

SPD said anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com/