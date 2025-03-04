Police arrest 72-year-old woman involved in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 kids, injured mother

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police said they arrested a woman who was allegedly involved in a hit and run crash that left two children dead and a mother injured in Sarasota in February.

Police said on Feb. 10, around 8:30 p.m., June Fenton, 72, was driving her Lexus when she hit a 2-year-old, 5-month-old, and their 29-year-old mother while they were crossing the road in the area of SR 683 and 7th Street.

All victims were taken to the hospital, but the children died from their injuries.

Sarasota Police said Fenton drove away from the scene of the crash and didn't call 911. Fenton was later identified as a suspect in the case and cooperated with investigative efforts.

On March 3, police charged Fenton with leaving the scene of a traffic crash resulting in a fatality and leaving the scene of a traffic crash resulting in serious injury.