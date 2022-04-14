Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Parents of Gabby Petito to get jury trial against Laundries

Civil trial scheduled for August 2023
Gabby Petito2.png
Petito family
Gabby Petito2.png
Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 06:55:55-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The family of Gabby Petito will get a jury trial in their suit against the parents of Brian Laundrie.

Documents filed in Sarasota County this week show a civil jury trial scheduled to begin on Aug. 14, 2023. A preliminary hearing has been set for May.

The suit filed in March alleges the Laundrie family withheld information from police that would have helped the Petitos in the search for their daughter. Their suit also claims the Laundries helped Brian avoid police, and in doing so, inflicted intentional emotional stress.

The Laundries filed a motion to throw the case out, but a judge ruled in favor of the Petito family.

Gabby Petito went missing last summer while on a road trip with Brian Laundrie. She was found dead in a national park in Wyoming.

After a 30-day search for Laundrie, his body was found in the Myakkahatchee State Park. Investigators say he killed himself and left a note that said he also killed Petito.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!