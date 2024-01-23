Palmetto mother demands answers following her son's death while in custody

PALMETTO, Fla. — A Palmetto mother is pushing for answers following her son's death after an incident at a gas station in Palmetto.

The Palmetto Police Department said officers were called to the Circle K store on 8th Avenue West on Nov. 1, 2023.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. The caller stated a customer was being aggressive with staff and customers and acting disruptive.

Tracey Washington said her 36-year-old son, Breonte Johnson-Davis, was suffering a paranoia episode. She said he suffered cardiac arrest after officers tased him.

"Breonte was going through a paranoia episode. I don't know if he was intoxicated or if he was sober. I just know it was a paranoia episode," said Washington.

The Palmetto Police Department said officers attempted to take him into custody under a Marchman Act.

According to police, he actively resisted the officer's attempts to restrain him, and an officer deployed a taser to gain compliance. He was handcuffed, and EMS was called as a precaution.

When paramedics arrived and began evaluating him, he suffered a medical episode, according to the police department. He was transported to a hospital, where he died on Nov. 3.

Washington attended a commission meeting at Palmetto City Hall on Monday evening.

More than a dozen people spoke during public comment and demanded answers regarding the investigation. They urged police to release video of the incident.

"Why are these officers still at work? Why do I have a loved one that is gone," said Washington.

"My heart is shattered. I lost a child here," she said.

A FDLE spokesperson sent the following statement to ABC Action News, "At the request of the Palmetto Police Department, FDLE is investigating an in-custody death that occurred November 1, 2023. Our investigation remains active and we do not have additional information to provide at this time."

Police Chief Scott Tyler said once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the State Attorney's Office for their review.

The police department is not releasing body camera video or vehicle camera video since it's an active investigation.

Washington believes officers used excessive force on her son. She said she doesn't understand why the police officers are not on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

"I just need them to know, everybody that’s involved in the situation, that I’m here for the long run. I’m not going anywhere until I figure out what happened to my child. I'm here to stay," said Washington.