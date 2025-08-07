Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 8-10

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 8-10), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Looking for more fun? Click here.

Things to do this Friday (8/8)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: This immersive live concert experience will feature orchestral arrangements and cinematic storytelling.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City

Cost: Free

Info: Find local makers, crafters and artisans at this themed monthly market.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa

Cost: $36.05

Info: Test out the latest games, meet fellow gamers and more.

Things to do this Saturday (8/9)

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Bucs during the NFL Preseason as they take on the Titans.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 401 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy a day of live music at the original Crabby Bill's.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2300 Grand Cypress Dr, Lutz

Cost: Free

Info: Stock up on all the school supplies you need while enjoying activities and more.

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: 1731 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: Connect with other alumni, students and fans at the Italian Club.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 821 Apricot Avenue, Sarasota

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy a day filled with fun, games and excitement

Things to do this Sunday (8/10)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the pop singer perform live at Raymond James Stadium.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Shop local and handmade goods at the historic Coliseum.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 6 p.m.

Where: 811 East 7th Avenue, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch an array of comedy shows from local acts.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: $20.49

Info: Explore creations, games, contests, interactive zones and meet special guests.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.

Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Get ready for the start of the school year with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.