Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 8-10

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 8-10), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Looking for more fun? Click here.
Things to do this Friday (8/8)
A.R. Rahman at Amalie Arena
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: This immersive live concert experience will feature orchestral arrangements and cinematic storytelling.
Girls' Night Out Vendor Pop-up
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City
Cost: Free
Info: Find local makers, crafters and artisans at this themed monthly market.
National Gaming Expo
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4800 US-301, Tampa
Cost: $36.05
Info: Test out the latest games, meet fellow gamers and more.
Things to do this Saturday (8/9)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Bucs during the NFL Preseason as they take on the Titans.
Rock the Rocks
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 401 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy a day of live music at the original Crabby Bill's.
Florida Penguin Back to School Bash
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2300 Grand Cypress Dr, Lutz
Cost: Free
Info: Stock up on all the school supplies you need while enjoying activities and more.
Annual Tampa Noles Block Party 2025
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: 1731 E 7th Ave, Tampa
Cost: $20
Info: Connect with other alumni, students and fans at the Italian Club.
Puzzle Swap and Game Day
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 821 Apricot Avenue, Sarasota
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy a day filled with fun, games and excitement
Things to do this Sunday (8/10)
Kesha at the Florida State Fairgrounds
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the pop singer perform live at Raymond James Stadium.
St. Pete Summer Flea
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local and handmade goods at the historic Coliseum.
Multiday events
Countdown Improv Festival
When: All weekend, starting Friday at 6 p.m.
Where: 811 East 7th Avenue, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch an array of comedy shows from local acts.
Brick Fan Expo
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost: $20.49
Info: Explore creations, games, contests, interactive zones and meet special guests.
Back-to-School Weekend at CMA
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Get ready for the start of the school year with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.