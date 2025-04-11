Mother dies months after Sarasota hit-and-run crash that also killed her 2 kids

SARASOTA, Fla. — A mother died after she was left fighting for her life in the hospital by a hit-and-run driver that also killed her two children.

Relatives confirmed that Taeler Bennett, 29, passed away on April 11.

On Feb. 10, Bennett was hit by 72-year-old June Fenton while crossing the street with her two children, 2-year-old Rio Galliher and 5-month-old Kiylan Galliher, near SR 683 and 7th Street in Sarasota.

All victims were taken to the hospital, but the children died from their injuries after the crash. Officials said Bennett was left fighting for her life until her death in April.

According to police, Fenton drove away from the scene of the crash and didn't call 911. She was later identified as a suspect in the case and cooperated with investigative efforts.

On March 3, police arrested and charged Fenton with leaving the scene of a traffic crash resulting in a fatality and leaving the scene of a traffic crash resulting in serious injury.