Manatee County Superintendent embarks on second year, discuss challenges and changes underway

School starts in Manatee County on Monday, Aug. 12

Dr Jason Wysong is going into his second year as superintendent.

ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain recently had a one-on-one with the with Dr. Wysong to help parents get prepared for a new school year.

St. Germain and Dr. Wysong discussed challenges and changes underway in the district including a new tool in all high schools he says will increase safety.

They also discuss why the district is able to have competitive salaries.

