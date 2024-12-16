Watch Now
Man arrested for attempted homicide after woman is shot in Venice, Fla.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested for attempted homicide after a woman was shot during a dispute in Sarasota County Friday night.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Micah Redding, 20, was in a dispute with the woman around 11:11 p.m. at a home near Fallow Road and East Baffin Drive in Venice.

Deputies found the victim when they arrived and determined she had been shot. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital by Bayflight.

Through an investigation, SCSO learned that Redding left in a vehicle after the dispute and before deputies arrived. He then crashed on I-75 northbound and ran from the crash but was found by the SCSO Aviation Section and taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call CIS at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477).

