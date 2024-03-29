Hundreds turn out for annual DeSoto Children's Parade in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — Hundreds of children and their families lined palmetto’s historic tenth avenue west this morning for the annual DeSoto Children’s Parade.

The Easter Bunny served as grand marshal, followed by some local officials.

The children’s parade is put on by the Hernando Historical Society and marks the start of the month-long DeSoto Heritage Festival.

The theme for this year’s children’s parade was “Manatee, Manatee, What Do You See,” inspired by the children’s book “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?”

The crewe of conquistadors, local schools, and organizations waved and tossed out beads and goodies to kids lined along the streets.

After the parade, families enjoyed a party in Sutton Park.

The DeSoto Grand parade, set for April 27 this year, brings the month of community events hosted by the historical society to an end.

This year’s grand parade, a decades-long Bradenton tradition, will feature more than 150 entries. More than a hundred thousand people are expected to attend.