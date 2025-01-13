Watch Now
Drivers who speed in school zones will now pay the price

The trial period is over for speed cameras in Bradenton school zones. On Jan. 13, people who speed through certain school zones will get hit with a $100 fine. This is part of the city’s School Speed Zone Camera Safety program. The goal is to slow down drivers and keep children safe as they walk to and from school.
Bradenton school zone cameras
The program is rolling out at the following new schools on Monday:

  • Ballard Elementary
  • G.D. Rogers Elementary
  • H.S. Moody Elementary
  • Manatee Elementary
  • Robert H. Prine Elementary
  • Sea Breeze Elementary
  • Sugg Middle School Manatee High School

The speed cameras only operate during school hours, firing up 30 minutes before school starts and shutting down 30 minutes after it ends.
When the cameras are active, they take pictures of cars that drive 10 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. The camera then sends the photo to the Bradenton Police Department, who will review it and send the $100 fine to the registered owner of the speeding vehicle.

The program first started in November at Bradenton Christian School and Jessie P. Miller Elementary. Bradenton Police said from November to January, they issued 200 violations.

Click here to read more about the program.

