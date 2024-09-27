Boat ends up in Florida man's swimming pool during Hurricane Helene

- Lloyd Glasgow of Bradenton thought he had seen it all until Hurricane Helene
- "It was the most surprising thing I've ever seen," Lloyd told ABC Action News' Robert Boyd
- Lloyd said he stayed through 9:30 p.m. until water was up to the windows and then when he opened the other door, water rushed into the home
- He said the boat came off the dock behind his home, through the yard, through the pool screen, before coming to rest in his swimming pool
Florida man details how a boat ended up in his backyard pool
"I knew this would happen"
