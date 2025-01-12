Watch Now
A woman died after her car plunged into the water at the Circus Bridge in Venice

VENICE, Fla — A woman died after her car plunged into the water in Venice.

According to the Venice Police Department (VPD), the car went into the water at the Circus Bridge around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Rescue crews found a woman in her 60s in the vehicle.

One southbound lane of Business 41 was closed while the police investigated the crash.

