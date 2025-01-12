A woman died after her car plunged into the water at the Circus Bridge in Venice

VENICE, Fla — A woman died after her car plunged into the water in Venice.
According to the Venice Police Department (VPD), the car went into the water at the Circus Bridge around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Rescue crews found a woman in her 60s in the vehicle.
One southbound lane of Business 41 was closed while the police investigated the crash.
