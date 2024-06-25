Woman intentionally drives over man, 16-month-old baby in Lake Wales: PCSO

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 16-month-old child was hospitalized, and a man was injured after a woman intentionally drove over them in Lake Wales.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Aaliyah Ross, 27, was in an argument with a man in Lake Wales Monday afternoon. Ross placed two children, a 4-year-old and a 6-month-old, into her car.

The man was carrying a 16-month-old boy and started running away from the car. Ross accelerated toward the two and ran over them before she crashed into a trailer, according to PCSO.

Ross then took the 16-month-old injured child back home, leaving the boy injured alone inside while she left again.

Ross was located in Orlando, where she was arrested.

The 25-year-old man was treated and released from the hospital with bruising. The 16-month-old remains in the hospital with a broken shoulder, collar bone, multiple broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung, and bruising, according to PCSO.

The other two children were located, and the PCSO said the Department of Children and Families is evaluating their custody.

“Aaliyah Ross made a series of incredibly unthinkable choices Monday: running over a man and a baby with a car, leaving the baby alone, and failing to get medical treatment for the obviously injured baby. Someone who does this to a baby will do this to anyone—her uncontrollable rage is a threat to the public,” PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Ross was charged with Aggravated Child Abuse, Aggravated Battery-Domestic, Negligent Child Abuse, Battery-Domestic, and Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage. She is being held in Orange County Jail.