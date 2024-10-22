Woman arrested in Polk County after she allegedly robbed an Uber driver at gunpoint: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Woman arrested in Polk County after she allegedly robbed an Uber driver.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday. The Uber Driver was in the process of dropping off two people in the Mulberry area.

The passengers asked if they could purchase a second ride to another location with the two passengers and a third person identified as Jasia Owens, 27. According to PCSO, Owens allegedly attempted to get into the vehicle with the two others and a dog.

The Uber driver then said he did not want the dog in the car and told the entire group to leave the vehicle.

PCSO said that after the group was told to exit the vehicle, witnesses said that Owens allegedly became irate and refused to leave. Owens and the Uber driver then exited the vehicle and continued arguing. PCSO said that Owens then reportedly pulled a handgun from her bag, threatened the driver and stole his phone.

Owens then allegedly attempted to prevent the Uber driver from leaving the area. PCSO said that once he could leave in his vehicle, he flagged down a bystander and used that person's phone to call 9-1-1.

PCSO said Owen was charged with armed robbery, a life felony.