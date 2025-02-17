Woman arrested for attacking man with garden hoe in Polk County: PCSO

FROSTPROOF, Fla. — A woman was arrested after officials said she attacked a man with a garden hoe in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Melanie Davis was unhappy when the victim said he couldn't make their plans to "hang out." As a result, Davis went to the victim's home in Frostproof around 3 a.m., where she yelled at him by his fence.

According to officials, Davis climbed over the fence, pushed through the victim's door, and began punching him. She then grabbed the garden hoe and began hitting the victim with it, causing a serious laceration to his arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injury.

Davis was arrested and taken to Polk County Jail. She is being charged with armed burglary with battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, simple battery and criminal mischief.