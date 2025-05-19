Winter Haven teen arrested for alleged armed robbery after meeting man from Facebook Marketplace: WHPD

WINTER HAVEN, Fla — A Winter Haven teen was arrested after he allegedly robbed a man whom he had met with to buy an item found on Facebook Marketplace.

Winter Haven Police (WHPD) said the two men met at a house on Gotthard Pass Drive on May 6.

The victim was selling an AUTEL key fob programming device. As the victim and the 17-year-old suspect were discussing how to pay for the item, the teen grabbed it from the victim and took off running, WHPD said.

The victim then ran after the suspect, the suspect ran through yards and ended up crashing into a small plastic fence, but was able to get up, hit the victim, and run away.

WHPD said they later found video showing that after he crashed through the fence, his mother picked up the 17-year-old in a blue Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Police were able to locate the teen and his mother and bring them in for questioning. WHPD said his mother told police the teen called her and wanted her to pick him up. She told police that it seemed like something was wrong, but he wouldn't say what it was.

The teen was then questioned by police and he allegedly admitted to stealing the item and said that he sold it to a person in Winter Garden, WHPD said.

The teen was taken into custody on May 14 and faces multiple charges including robbery with a firearm and dealing in stolen property.