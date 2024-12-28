Winter Haven program allows residents to discard gift boxes to prevent potential theft

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Michael Gast was teaching his grandson how to ride his new tricycle at Lake Hartridge Nature Park on Friday. It is one of many presents he opened on Christmas Day.

“With the holiday, you get so many gift boxes and bags," Gast said. "But it's also a lot of stuff you need to discard.”

Now that gifts are opened, it is time to get all those empty boxes out of the house, but how you discard your gifts is more important than you think. It could prevent your home from being on a thief's radar.

“The city has placed [bins] throughout the area where people are able to drive up and empty their stuff in them," Gast said. "Workers then come and pick them up. I think it’s the greatest thing."

Instead of leaving those boxes at the end of your driveway, Winter Haven residents can now drop off large boxes at several Holiday Cardboard Disposal Sites, including Lake Hartridge Nature Park.

“We have areas in just about every quadrant of our city. It's pretty accessible, quick, and easy," Jamie Brown with the Winter Haven Police Department said. "Just bring your boxes and put them in the bin. We don't want any Christmas trees or any electronics, please.”

Police say leaving a big screen TV box or any electronics box at the curb is like advertising exactly what’s inside your home. It can make you a target for thieves.

“The expensive items that you have for your kitchen will make some people try to take and sell those items on the market," Brown said. "Anything that you receive that has a cardboard box, we really encourage you to take that to the recycling location.”

The Holiday Cardboard Disposal Sites will be available through Jan. 1.

Winter Haven Holiday Cardboard Disposal Sites locations:



W.G. Rowe Park & Boat Ramp (2269 7th St SW)

Rotary Park (350 6th St NE)

Lake Hartridge Nature Park (1775 Havendale Blvd NW)

Fire Station 3 (6975 Eloise Loop Rd)

