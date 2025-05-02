Wesley Chapel woman saves neighborhood from brush fire threat

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFTS) — Neighbors in one Wesley Chapel neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to one neighbor.

Gigi Cangeme, on her way home from work, noticed flames behind a row of houses in her neighborhood.

Cangeme sprang into action, knocking on doors. Firefighters later informed her that homes in the area were just minutes away from being engulfed in flames.

"I was just driving home when I suddenly saw flames and thought, 'Oh my God, that's a big fire!' My heart stopped," Gigi recounted. "I jumped out of my car and started knocking on doors, trying to wake everyone up."

Sherif Botros was one of the neighbors she woke up.

"I thought it might have been an intruder," he said. "When I looked out, I saw Gigi knocking on doors and realized something serious was happening."

Botros and his family scrambled to gather essential belongings as they witnessed flames engulfing the trees behind their home.

"We were terrified. We didn't know if our home would catch fire," he shared. “We looked backward and saw, oh my gosh, everything was on fire—like the whole backyard and the whole conservation area. We panicked.”

Thankfully, the fire didn't reach their house, a fact he largely attributes to Cangeme's quick actions and the responsiveness of the fire department.

Lisa Brekke, Fire and Life Safety Educator with Pasco County Fire and Rescue, emphasized the importance of being vigilant during dry months, which heighten the risk of brush fires.

In the last 30 days alone, Pasco County Fire and Rescue has responded to nearly 100 outdoor fires.

A burn ban is currently in effect for the county.

“It’s an incredibly dry part of the year. Just about anything can start a fire when conditions are this dry—cigarette butts, open burning, or even just a spark,” said Brekke.

The fire was ruled accidental.

Botros shared his surprise about the wildfire risks in the area.

“We never thought of fire. Only hurricanes. We always worried about those pine trees swinging dangerously in storms, but we never imagined a fire could threaten us here in Florida,” he said.

As the dust settles, Gigi says she's relieved her neighbors are safe.

"I didn't think about being a hero; I just wanted to alert everyone. We're a community, and that's what you do," she remarked.

The fire reminds us of the importance of community vigilance and preparedness. Residents are encouraged to keep their surroundings clear of combustible debris and to heed local burn bans to prevent future incidents.