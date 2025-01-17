Water main break impacts roads in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route after a water main break in Davenport Friday morning.

Officials from Polk County Utilities said the eight-inch line break occurred at the intersection of US Highway 27 and Citrus Ridge Drive.

As a result, residents in the Royal Ridge, Citrus Ridge, Royal Palms, Aylesbury, Regency Ridge and Prestwick Village subdivisions will experience low to no water pressure. There are currently an estimated 1,000 customers impacted.

The break has compromised the road, so officials ask that drivers avoid the area if they can as crews make assessments.