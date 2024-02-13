WATCH: Suspect abandons 1 dog, 4 puppies in Polk County

- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after he abandoned one dog and four puppies on Jan. 14 around 8:15 a.m.
- The man left the animals at a church located at 6 Coleman Road in Winter Haven
- If you recognize this person or the vehicle, contact Detective Scarborough at (863) 534-7205 or JScarborough@polksheriff.org
- Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400 TIPS (8477)
Posted at 8:03 AM, Feb 13, 2024
