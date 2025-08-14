UPDATE: Police determine possible abduction at Winter Haven gas station as 'horseplay'

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police investigation deems possible abduction as "horseplay."
Police were investigating an incident at a gas station in Winter Haven after a video showed a person being forced into a vehicle in broad daylight.
The incident happened at around noon at RaceTrac located at 934 Havendale Blvd.
