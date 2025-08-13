PCSO investigating fatal single-vehicle crash on I-4 in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a driver in Lakeland.

Deputies said 45-year-old Nathan Michael Quinn of Port Charlotte was driving eastbound on I-4 in a pick-up truck around 2:35 a.m. on Aug. 12.

PCSO said Quinn was seen changing lanes several times when he lost control of the vehicle, which then flipped before coming to a final stop in the outside lane of eastbound I-4.

According to the report, Quinn was not wearing his seatbelt, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle. The truck was also not equipped with airbags.

Deputies said Quinn was determined to be dead on the scene.

The eastbound lanes on I-4 were shut down for several hours.