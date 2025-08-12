Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 dead after mobile home fire in Auburndale; investigation underway: PCSO

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office is performing a death investigation after a mobile home on Gladiola Drive was engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon.

PCSO said it received a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor in Auburndale around 1:30 p.m. When officials arrived on the scene, they found two adults dead inside the home.

Officials said an autopsy will be performed Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

Polk County Fire Rescue, who battled the fire, and the State Fire Marshal, will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

