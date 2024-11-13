Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Vet Fest will connect veterans to VA benefits including healthcare and housing

Vet Fest will connect veterans to VA benefits including healthcare and housing
WFTS
Vet Fest will connect veterans to VA benefits including healthcare and housing
Posted

LAKELAND, Fla. — U.S. Air Force veteran Roger P. makes sure to stay on top of his VA clinic appointments.

“I’m fully disabled from the military,” said Roger.

Although a new Veterans Affairs clinic opened in Lakeland this summer, Roger still has to make that long drive to Tampa for certain services.

“When you go to Tampa it’s a gamble if you’re going to get home alive and I have to go to the VA, I go there all the time. I’m glad they built one here in Lakeland, they just don't do everything,” Roger said.

Vet Fest is helping connect veterans to the VA benefits they’ve earned.

The free event will inform vets of available resources and provide on-site support from the Department of Veterans Affairs and other veterans service organizations. It will include toxic exposure screenings, women's health services, mental health support and healthcare enrollment.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Florida saw the third highest increase in vets enrolling for VA health care over the last year.

“As you know even in Tampa, up in to Lakeland and Orlando, while there’s a lot of healthcare out there, a lot of times our veterans have to wait,” said David Dunning, executive director of James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics.

Veterans will also receive help with employment assistance, housing counseling and transportation services.

Vet Fest is Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland. No advance registration or sign-up is required.

Back-to-back storm events brought record storm surge, rainfall and winds to the Tampa Bay region. The question some are asking now isn’t where people should rebuild, but where we should let nature regain control.

Abandoning the Coast?: Where to rebuild & where to let nature take over

Latest Polk County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.