'Very dangerous man': Police searching for suspect who they say sexually battered a woman at gunpoint

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are currently looking for a "very dangerous" suspect who they said sexually battered a woman at gunpoint in Winter Haven.

The Winter Haven Police Department said on March 20, Walter Ray Bouiye, 46, took the victim to his 5th Street NE home and held her against her will.

Bouiye would not let the victim leave and took her phone to prevent her from calling for help, according to police. She was eventually able to escape on March 22 when Bouiye fell asleep.

Police said Bouiye drives a black Nissan Altima with a Florida tag of 77CGYH.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Shook at 863-401-2256. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477) and could be eligible for a cash reward.