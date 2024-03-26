Watch Now
'Very dangerous man': Police searching for suspect who they say sexually battered a woman at gunpoint

Walter Ray Bouiye
Winter Haven Police Department
Walter Ray Bouiye
Posted at 6:02 AM, Mar 26, 2024
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are currently looking for a "very dangerous" suspect who they said sexually battered a woman at gunpoint in Winter Haven.

The Winter Haven Police Department said on March 20, Walter Ray Bouiye, 46, took the victim to his 5th Street NE home and held her against her will.

Bouiye would not let the victim leave and took her phone to prevent her from calling for help, according to police. She was eventually able to escape on March 22 when Bouiye fell asleep.

Police said Bouiye drives a black Nissan Altima with a Florida tag of 77CGYH.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Shook at 863-401-2256. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477) and could be eligible for a cash reward.

ABC Action News Mugshot Policy

When a mugshot is used
If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mug shot is in the greater public interest.

Using previous mugshots
Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime

We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021

