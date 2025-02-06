United Way of Central Florida helps Polk County residents file taxes for free

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Tax season is underway, and for some, filing them can be complicated and costly.

“I would never trust myself to do it, ever. I'm not good with figures like that. I trust other people,” said Dianna Latter.

Latter came to the Carol Jenkins Barnett United Way Children’s Resource Center to have an IRS-certified volunteer do her taxes free of charge.

“Seriously, you save a lot of money. They charge a lot of money to do your income tax everywhere,” Latter said.

United Way of Central Florida has partnered with the IRS to offer several free tax prep sites across Polk County.

Families and individuals who make less than $67,000 are eligible.

“These community members can come in have their taxes done and be able to utilize those funds for whatever they may choose. That might be for rent, mortgage bills, utilities,” said Christina Criser Jackson, CEO of United Way of Central Florida.

The service is thorough and accurate with every return reviewed twice. Volunteers helped file 1,400 tax returns last year.

“We have volunteers that have been trained by the IRS to provide this credential. We also have students from Florida Southern College that are here,” said Jackson.

Additionally, people at any income level can use United Way’s MyFree Taxes website and file their own taxes for free.

With the average cost of commercial tax prep services around $300, the free services are critical resources for those in need.

“All I can say is God bless them because a lot of people need the help,” Latter said.

Free Tax Preparation is running until April 11. For more information, including what documents you need to bring, click here.