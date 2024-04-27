Two Polk County deputies shot, suspect dead

Two Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies were hospitalized after being shot by a suspect early Saturday morning.

According to a Sheriff's Office press release, the deputies were shot by a lone suspect after midnight.

Deputies returned fire, and fatally wounded the suspect.

The deputies were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sheriff Grady Judd and State Attorney Brian Haas of the 10th Judicial Circuit held a press conference this morning.

Check back for more details.

