Two Polk County deputies shot, suspect dead

Two Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies were hospitalized after being shot by a suspect early Saturday morning.
According to a Sheriff's Office press release, the deputies were shot by a lone suspect after midnight.
Deputies returned fire, and fatally wounded the suspect.
The deputies were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Sheriff Grady Judd and State Attorney Brian Haas of the 10th Judicial Circuit held a press conference this morning.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Apr 27, 2024
