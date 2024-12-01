Two people found fatally shot in Haines City home: HCPD

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Two people were found fatally shot inside a Haines City home on Saturday after a family member called police over concerns about a family member.

The Haines City Police Department(HCPD) is currently investigating the death at a home in the Hammock Reserve subdivision.

According to HCPD report, at about 9:51 p.m., officers received a 911 call from a concerned family member who was at another location; stating they were contacted by their brother who was at his home with his significant other and was making suicidal statements.

When officers arrived on scene, a single gunshot was heard from within the home.

Haines City officers made forced entry into the home and located a dead male and female on the second story, both with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police believe that the shooting was an isolated incident related to the victims’ relationship, the report stated.

Other members of the household are accounted for and were not injured. There is no threat to the public.

This is an active investigation.

Additional information will be released later, police officials said.