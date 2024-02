POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A driver was injured after they crashed their truck into the garage of a Polk County home Wednesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Overlook Drive in Winter Haven. The gray Ford F250 four-door then crashed into the home.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

PCSO said no one was home at the time. Polk County Fire Rescue extricated the driver, who was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

There is no information on the driver's condition at this time.