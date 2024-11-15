Theatre Winter Haven donates tickets to sick patients at Bond Clinic

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven theater and clinic are teaming up to make a difference in the lives of sick patients.

Sabrina Hodnett recently got to experience her first show at Theatre Winter Haven.

“They’re in between the chairs with you," Hodnett said. "It’s very interactive, exciting and fun. It feels as if you’re a kid again."

Hodnett is receiving treatment at Bond Clinic.

“I just woke up one morning, and I was having issues with my knee," Hodnett said. "I've been seeing them for it.”

The clinic gave her free tickets to see The Lion King JR.

“You can sit back, not really have to think about what’s going on out there," Hodnett said. "You’re just focused on everything that’s happening on the stage."

Dozens of patients receiving care at the medical facility have been able to experience the magic of live entertainment. This is thanks to a partnership between Bond Clinic and Theatre Winter Haven, which aims to improve the well-being of people dealing with illness.

“Illness is one of those things that doesn’t just impact the patient and their quality of life; it also impacts their caregivers," said Ashley Scanlan with Bond Clinic. "So when you're around people who are laughing, it’s infectious.”

Theatre Winter Haven puts on more than 400 shows throughout the year. Unsold tickets are donated to Bond Clinic, hoping to bring joy and inspiration to patients facing challenging circumstances.

“This initiative was inspired by a patron that I had several years ago who was struggling with cancer and came up to me after the show and said, 'Dan, the only time I feel good anymore is when I'm here watching a show.'" Theatre Winter Haven Executive Director Dan Chesnicka said. "I wanted to make sure that we make opportunities like that happen for anyone in our community who may be struggling. Where the right prescription might just be a day at the theater with their family."