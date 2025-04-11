Suspect killed by deputies after threatening them with knife in Lake Wales: PCSO

LAKE WALES, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a suspect was shot and killed after he threatened deputies with a knife.

Sheriff Judd said on April 11, around 12:52 p.m., a 43-year-old suspect wandered into the garage of a 78-year-old man in Lake Wales. The suspect asked the man for a gun so he could kill himself. The man asked the suspect to leave, and the suspect left without harming him.

Deputies said the suspect then wandered into the house of a woman, asking for a gun again so he could kill himself. Sheriff Judd said it's unclear how the woman got the suspect to leave, but by the time he left the second house, 911 had already been notified.

A deputy arrived on Masterpiece Road and found the suspect. When she approached, the Sheriff said the suspect pulled out a knife and started walking toward the deputy, threatening her, and telling her to kill him. Authorities said the deputy attempted to de-escalate the situation by moving back and putting a patrol car between them. She called for backup.

When backup arrived, the second deputy asked the suspect to put the knife down. PCSO said the suspect turned his attention to the second deputy, and the second deputy told him to put the knife down. Sheriff Judd said the suspect continued to walk toward the second deputy, and the deputy shot the suspect multiple times.

"He asked to be shot. He demanded to be shot. And then he forced us to shoot him. So we obliged him. He asked for it, and he got it. Our deputies were in a position of grave danger and risk and they protected themselves," Sheriff Judd said during a news conference.

Officials said life-saving measures were administered, but they were not successful. The suspect was pronounced dead.

PCSO has not identified the suspect since next of kin has yet to be notified. The investigation is still ongoing.