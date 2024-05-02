Semi-truck seen hanging off overpass after crash Polk County crash

A semi-truck hung off the shoulder of a Polk County roadway on Wednesday after the driver lost control.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the driver was traveling northbound on SR-570 when he lost control. The semi then rotated counterclockwise and veered off the road, destroying about 300 feet of the guardrail.

The truck was hanging off the shoulder overpass over Old Dixie Highway, FHP says.

Florida Highway Patrol

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.