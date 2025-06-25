Watch Now
Bucs announce themed home games for 50th season, including creamsicle game

Bucco Bruce, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mascot, during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers wore their throwback uniforms for the game. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready, Bucs fans! This season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are celebrating 50 years with themes for every home game, including a 50th anniversary celebration and the iconic creamsicle game!

The Bucs will open the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m. when they host former University of Miami standout quarterback Cam Ward (2025 NFL Draft top pick) and the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium.

On Sept. 21, the team will have their regular season home opener game against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. At this game, the Bucs will celebrate their 50th season with iconic moments and honor legends who helped shape the franchise. Replica hats modeled after hats worn by Bucs Ring of Honor members will be given out to the first 25,000 fans.

On Nov. 30, the Bucs will induct Simeon Rice as the 16th member into the Bucaneers Ring of Honor during the halftime ceremony of their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Finally, in a much-anticipated Thursday Night Football primetime event, the Bucs will play their annual "Creamsicle Game." On Dec. 11, Tampa Bay will wear their iconic creamsicle uniforms when they play the Atlanta Falcons. They'll also bring out all their retro gear and encourage fans to participate by wearing their favorite throwback Bucs attire to match!

For the complete list of themes and home games, click here.

