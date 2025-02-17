Search underway for hit-and-run driver involved in crash that killed 63-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Fla — Deputies are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a 63-year-old man near Winter Haven early Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched along with fire rescue crews around 2:30 a.m. to 3305 Spirit Lake Road north of Thornhill Road near Winter Haven.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

The man has been identified, but they are still working to contact the next of kin, according to PCSO.

The vehicle that struck the man left the crash, and deputies do not have a vehicle description.

The victim was standing or walking in the northbound lane of Spirit Lake Road when he was hit. Officials said the road was closed for around three hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call PCSO Detective Lucas at 863-668-3100 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477).