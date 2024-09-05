Safe Moves for Seniors helps low-income seniors in Polk County move for free

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As many people get older, they will need to change their residences because of medical, financial or social factors.

Moving can be physically and mentally taxing on anyone. It’s even more challenging for seniors.

“Many seniors are facing significant health issues, financial challenges, social isolation,” said Nicole Ramer, certified senior move manager.

Ramer recently became the executive director of Safe Moves for Seniors in Lakeland. She said older adults that are low-income don’t have the funds to pay for moving services. Also, there are limited resources in Polk County to assist them in moving into a new home.

“One in three seniors here in Polk County are financially disadvantaged and they’re struggling to age in place in their home safely,” Ramer said.

That is where Safe Moves for Seniors comes in. The nonprofit just opened an office in Lakeland. They help low-income seniors with their entire move at no cost. Services include downsizing, packing, moving and unpacking.

To qualify you must be 60 and older, with a household income of less than $1250 per month. However, a barrier many seniors face is finding affordable housing.

“Twenty-eight percent of the homeless population are those that are 55 and over that are unsheltered in Florida,” said Deborah Cozzetti, Talbot House Ministries director of programs.

A new report from Florida's Council on Homelessness shows that seniors represent the largest portion of the homeless population.

Cozzetti said that the demographic is only growing.

“We have people from 55-77 years old here, that need housing and can’t afford housing for various different reasons,” said Cozzetti.

Meanwhile, Safe Moves for Seniors is seeking volunteers to help with the number of seniors asking them for assistance.

“Administrative support that’s the first thing that Safe Moves for Seniors needs some support with. Answering phone calls, responding to inquiries, looking for affordable housing,” Ramer said.

Find out how you can volunteer and make a difference in the lives of seniors here.